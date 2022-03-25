Private Ocean LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Private Ocean LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 16,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VTIP opened at $51.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.80. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $50.59 and a 12 month high of $52.82.

