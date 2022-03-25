Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Receives $42.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.56.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen upgraded shares of Privia Health Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVA traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,382. Privia Health Group has a 1-year low of $18.93 and a 1-year high of $50.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts predict that Privia Health Group will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 16,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $418,462.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $253,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,679 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,915.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRVA. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth approximately $14,728,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,103,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,065,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,196,000. Institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

