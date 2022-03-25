Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Price Target Lowered to $44.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PRVA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Privia Health Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Privia Health Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen raised Privia Health Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Privia Health Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.44.

PRVA opened at $25.65 on Thursday. Privia Health Group has a 52-week low of $18.93 and a 52-week high of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.10 and its 200-day moving average is $24.57.

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. On average, research analysts expect that Privia Health Group will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Privia Health Group news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 16,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $418,462.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 5,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $132,252.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,679 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,915 in the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Privia Health Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

