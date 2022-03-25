PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Price Target Raised to C$8.00 at TD Securities

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 247.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PRV.UN. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$8.25 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday.

Shares of PRV.UN stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$2.30. 80,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,855. PRO Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$1.80 and a 12-month high of C$2.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.30.

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

