PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is based in REDWOOD CITY, Calif. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PRCT. Bank of America decreased their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

NASDAQ PRCT opened at $35.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 23.94, a quick ratio of 23.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.36. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a fifty-two week low of $15.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.73.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.14 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,249,000 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $37,345,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the third quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. 62.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

