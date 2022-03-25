Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.850-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $142 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $140.55 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRGS shares. StockNews.com raised Progress Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Progress Software from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progress Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $44.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.41. Progress Software has a one year low of $41.06 and a one year high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.16. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The firm had revenue of $143.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.12 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Progress Software will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Progress Software during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the fourth quarter worth about $530,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the third quarter valued at about $775,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $997,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Progress Software by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

