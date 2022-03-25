Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Prosperity Bancshares in a report issued on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.33. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $5.38 EPS.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 43.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James cut Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

NYSE PB opened at $70.08 on Wednesday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $64.40 and a 12 month high of $80.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.51 and a 200-day moving average of $72.97. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PB. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth $35,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

