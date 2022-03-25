Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Purchased by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTAGet Rating) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Prothena were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Prothena by 15.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 214.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 30,665 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena in the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 29.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 295,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,211,000 after purchasing an additional 67,574 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 55.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 93,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 33,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Prothena stock opened at $37.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 1.30. Prothena Co. plc has a 12-month low of $21.30 and a 12-month high of $79.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.65.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTAGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13). Prothena had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 33.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Prothena from $87.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prothena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 300,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $11,250,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total transaction of $237,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

