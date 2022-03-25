PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Insider Sells $1,768,500.00 in Stock

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) insider David Warner Brenner sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $1,768,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PCT opened at $8.00 on Friday. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.19.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,695,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,289,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.92% of the company’s stock.

PCT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.96.

About PureCycle Technologies (Get Rating)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into virgin-like resin. Its proprietary process removes color, odor, and other contaminants from recycled feedstock to produce recycled PP. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.