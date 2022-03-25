PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Insider Sells $1,768,500.00 in Stock

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) insider David Warner Brenner sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $1,768,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
PCT opened at $8.00 on Friday. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.19.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,695,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,289,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.92% of the company’s stock.
About PureCycle Technologies (Get Rating)
PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into virgin-like resin. Its proprietary process removes color, odor, and other contaminants from recycled feedstock to produce recycled PP. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PureCycle Technologies (PCT)
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
- International Gaming Technologies Stock isn’t a Gamble Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.