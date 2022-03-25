Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for EQT Co. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for EQT in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.90.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on EQT. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.22.

Shares of EQT opened at $30.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.05, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. EQT has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $31.32.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter valued at $744,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 410,233 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,246,000 after purchasing an additional 11,639 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter valued at $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is -11.47%.

EQT announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

