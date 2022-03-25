Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Owens Corning Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OCGet Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Owens Corning in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.38. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.58 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Owens Corning from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.10.

OC opened at $92.82 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.47. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $79.35 and a 1 year high of $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OCGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 42.3% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 59,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after acquiring an additional 17,650 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 0.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 337,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 663,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,731,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 21.2% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 591,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,591,000 after acquiring an additional 103,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 2.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,750,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,675,000 after acquiring an additional 39,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $518,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 14.69%.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

