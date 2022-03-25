Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Reduced by B. Riley

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Ameresco in a research report issued on Thursday, March 24th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.29. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ameresco’s FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AMRC. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ameresco from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America downgraded Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ameresco from $88.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Ameresco from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Ameresco from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.82.

AMRC opened at $83.41 on Friday. Ameresco has a 12-month low of $40.26 and a 12-month high of $101.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.25, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Ameresco had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $415.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the 4th quarter valued at $2,447,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Ameresco by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after buying an additional 16,534 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,282,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,893,000 after acquiring an additional 48,991 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 10,679 shares during the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ameresco news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $235,481.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $1,207,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,999 shares of company stock worth $2,050,411. 55.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

