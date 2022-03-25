Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Dream Finders Homes, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:DFH)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.14. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dream Finders Homes’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.28 million. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 37.80% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dream Finders Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Dream Finders Homes stock opened at $19.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.44 and its 200 day moving average is $18.45. Dream Finders Homes has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $36.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DFH. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $811,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 17,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 2nd quarter worth $7,765,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.