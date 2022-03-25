Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Lowered by Analyst

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a report released on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.59. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. CIBC boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays cut First Quantum Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a C$23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$36.32.

Shares of FM opened at C$41.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$28.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$20.67 and a 52-week high of C$42.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.51.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.53%.

In related news, Director G. Clive Newall sold 43,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.00, for a total transaction of C$1,845,805.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,193,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$92,122,729.85. Also, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 81,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.64, for a total value of C$3,152,328.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,872,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$226,922,094. Insiders have sold 289,650 shares of company stock worth $11,262,912 in the last three months.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

