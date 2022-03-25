Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) Decreased by Analyst

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 21st. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.78 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.82. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.83 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on OVV. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$47.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upped their price objective on Ovintiv to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.55.

Shares of TSE:OVV opened at C$65.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.84. The firm has a market cap of C$16.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$54.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$47.03. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of C$26.61 and a 12-month high of C$66.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.254 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.98%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

