Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Wingstop Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wingstop in a report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WING. Barclays lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Northcoast Research upgraded Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Wingstop from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Wingstop from $170.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.53.

NASDAQ WING opened at $112.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.32, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.35. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $110.00 and a fifty-two week high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.54 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous None dividend of $3.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 47.55%.

In related news, COO Michael Skipworth sold 748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total value of $101,907.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Donnie Upshaw sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.75, for a total value of $120,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,835 shares of company stock worth $1,300,835. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 11.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Wingstop by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in Wingstop by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Wingstop by 1.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Wingstop by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

