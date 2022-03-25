Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.45) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.32) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.49) EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Relmada Therapeutics from $69.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.11.

Shares of NASDAQ RLMD opened at $25.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.39. Relmada Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.23 and a 52 week high of $40.00.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.83) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.28) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 4,103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 93,180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

