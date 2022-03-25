Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Callon Petroleum Lifted by Capital One Financial (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $3.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.58.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $692.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.75 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 40.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share.

CPE has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Shares of CPE opened at $57.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 2.82. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $25.32 and a twelve month high of $66.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 11,700,780 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $552,862,000 after buying an additional 5,512,623 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,390,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $349,212,000 after buying an additional 1,321,366 shares in the last quarter. JB Investments Management LLC lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 3,183,470 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $150,419,000 after buying an additional 50,784 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,314 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,484,000 after buying an additional 135,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Point Capital LP lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 311.0% during the fourth quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 527,538 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $24,926,000 after buying an additional 777,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $10,719,908.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 52,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $3,239,067.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 748,838 shares of company stock valued at $44,478,204 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

