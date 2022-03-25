Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Builders FirstSource, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Builders FirstSource in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Verron now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.14 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.02 EPS.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.89. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BLDR. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.09.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $69.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.50 and a 200-day moving average of $68.34. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $39.24 and a one year high of $86.48.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 446.1% during the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,050,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,769 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $190,577,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $168,874,000. North Peak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,386,000. Finally, Dendur Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 147.5% in the third quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 2,562,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile (Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.