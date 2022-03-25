QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Price Target Raised to GBX 465 at Barclays

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 405 ($5.33) to GBX 465 ($6.12) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 53.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on QQ. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.41) price target on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on QinetiQ Group from GBX 370 ($4.87) to GBX 340 ($4.48) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded QinetiQ Group to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 320 ($4.21) in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 418 ($5.50).

Shares of LON QQ opened at GBX 303.80 ($4.00) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 280.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 285.77. QinetiQ Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 236 ($3.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 364.40 ($4.80). The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

