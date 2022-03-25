Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Position Decreased by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 81.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 152,700 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Standard Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,624,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 12,220.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,025,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,019 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,659,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,921,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $337,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total value of $1,614,936.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,217 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,408. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services stock opened at $134.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.39 and a 12-month high of $132.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57 and a beta of 1.14.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.36.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

