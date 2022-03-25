Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $823.07 Million

Equities research analysts expect Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) to announce $823.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Quidel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $811.00 million to $829.74 million. Quidel reported sales of $375.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 119.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quidel will report full-year sales of $2.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $2.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $745.55 million to $2.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Quidel.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $7.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $2.40. The company had revenue of $636.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.00 million. Quidel had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 45.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.95 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on QDEL shares. Raymond James raised shares of Quidel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.80.

NASDAQ:QDEL traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,479. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.28. Quidel has a 52 week low of $88.37 and a 52 week high of $180.06.

In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $173,224.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Quidel in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quidel in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Quidel in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Quidel in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Bbva USA increased its holdings in Quidel by 695.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

