Quixant (LON:QXT) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $165.04

Quixant Plc (LON:QXT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 165.04 ($2.17) and traded as low as GBX 141 ($1.86). Quixant shares last traded at GBX 141 ($1.86), with a volume of 53,831 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.16) target price on shares of Quixant in a report on Monday, January 31st.

The company has a market capitalization of £93.69 million and a P/E ratio of 156.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 146.31 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 165.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Quixant Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of gaming platforms and display solutions for the gaming and slot machine industry. The company designs, develops, and delivers electronic displays into the industrial marketplace; and offers gaming displays, such as floating and standard gaming monitors, and button decks.

