Railway Pension Investments Ltd Acquires 1,500 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $8,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 20.4% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,100,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,358,000 after buying an additional 356,510 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 31.4% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,888,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,693,000 after buying an additional 450,710 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 885,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,221,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 862,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,368,000 after purchasing an additional 380,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 165.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 794,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,068,000 after purchasing an additional 494,813 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In other Charter Communications news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CHTR shares. Barclays cut their price target on Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $740.00 to $680.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. TD Securities lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $805.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $748.79.

NASDAQ CHTR traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $556.54. 8,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,633,261. The company has a 50 day moving average of $583.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $652.40. The firm has a market cap of $99.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.96. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $545.33 and a 52-week high of $825.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.76 EPS for the current year.

About Charter Communications (Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.