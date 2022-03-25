Railway Pension Investments Ltd Acquires New Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 198,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,381,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Centene by 90.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its stake in Centene by 100.0% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Centene by 50.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Centene by 164.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.61.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $221,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David P. Thomas sold 4,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $310,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded up $2.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.71. 2,711,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,012,448. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.61. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $59.33 and a 12-month high of $88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.52 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 11.47%. Centene’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

