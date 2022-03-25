Railway Pension Investments Ltd Buys 1,600 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Waters were worth $4,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Waters during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Waters by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WAT traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $325.11. The stock had a trading volume of 261,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,334. The firm has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $267.49 and a twelve month high of $428.22.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.20. Waters had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 239.12%. The business had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.65 EPS. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $369.67.

Waters Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.