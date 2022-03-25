Railway Pension Investments Ltd Decreases Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lessened its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 107,500 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.05% of Nucor worth $17,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 401.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,906,000 after buying an additional 83,514 shares during the period. ODonnell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the third quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 21.3% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Nucor by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,897,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total transaction of $2,459,816.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maryemily Slate sold 4,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total value of $647,789.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,039 shares of company stock worth $3,539,814. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research cut Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.28. The company had a trading volume of 16,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,649,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.42. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.05 and a fifty-two week high of $154.30.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 19.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

