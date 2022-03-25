Railway Pension Investments Ltd Increases Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 2,947.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,900 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $25,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7.6% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 849 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.1% during the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,825 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 94.6% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7.0% during the third quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $429.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $523.00 to $491.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.88.

NASDAQ:LULU traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $317.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,119. The company has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $278.00 and a one year high of $485.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $316.52 and its 200-day moving average is $382.85.

Lululemon Athletica Profile (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

