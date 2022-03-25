Railway Pension Investments Ltd Lowers Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd cut its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 71.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,945 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 152,400 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in 3M were worth $10,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in 3M in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Avion Wealth raised its position in 3M by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in 3M by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,652,171. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. 3M has a twelve month low of $139.74 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on 3M from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.73.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

