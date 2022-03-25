Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Sells 78 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. trimmed its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 2.1% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter worth $41,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth $82,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.48.

Shares of HD opened at $315.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.52. The stock has a market cap of $329.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.45 and a 52 week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

