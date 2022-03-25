Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rapid7, Inc. offers security data and analytics solutions. The Company provides solutions which consist of threat exposure management, incident detection and response solutions as well as security advisory services. Rapid7, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on RPD. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Rapid7 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.80.

Shares of RPD stock opened at $110.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.91. Rapid7 has a 1 year low of $72.02 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.91 and a beta of 1.35.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $151.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $1,079,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,808 shares of company stock valued at $6,711,164. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. FMR LLC raised its stake in Rapid7 by 195.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,619,000 after buying an additional 112,677 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Rapid7 by 2.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Rapid7 by 2.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Rapid7 by 183.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,756,000 after buying an additional 183,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Rapid7 by 5.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,734,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

