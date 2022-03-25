Raymond James Analysts Give 5N Plus (TSE:VNP) a C$4.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$4.00 price objective on 5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on 5N Plus from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Desjardins reiterated a buy rating on shares of 5N Plus in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, 5N Plus presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.93.

5N Plus stock opened at C$2.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.18. 5N Plus has a 52 week low of C$1.97 and a 52 week high of C$4.79. The stock has a market cap of C$204.93 million and a PE ratio of 48.33.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.

