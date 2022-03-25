Raymond James Boosts Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target to C$8.00

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KEL. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. CIBC boosted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Kelt Exploration presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.68.

KEL traded up C$0.10 on Friday, hitting C$6.90. 238,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,700. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Kelt Exploration has a one year low of C$2.35 and a one year high of C$7.15. The firm has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50.

In other Kelt Exploration news, Senior Officer Douglas Jeffery Errico sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.28, for a total transaction of C$163,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 488,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,580,716.16.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

