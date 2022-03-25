Raymond James Cuts Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Price Target to $9.00

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Raymond James from $24.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 400.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LABP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Landos Biopharma from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.39.

LABP opened at $1.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.62. Landos Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $16.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LABP. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 43,272 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 1,337.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Landos Biopharma by 382.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Landos Biopharma by 660.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

