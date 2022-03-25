Raymond James Cuts Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Price Target to $9.00

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Raymond James from $24.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 400.00% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LABP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Landos Biopharma from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.39.
LABP opened at $1.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.62. Landos Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $16.17.
Landos Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.
