Raymond James Increases Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Price Target to $39.00

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Raymond James from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 58.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MNRL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brigham Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

NYSE:MNRL opened at $24.57 on Friday. Brigham Minerals has a 52 week low of $14.04 and a 52 week high of $28.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Brigham Minerals ( NYSE:MNRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 31.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 81,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $2,054,935.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 780,440 shares of company stock worth $19,456,167. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNRL. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing of a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio includes basins in the United States, consisting of the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

