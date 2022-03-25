Raymond James Trims B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Target Price to $5.50

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $6.00 to $5.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of B2Gold from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.11.

Shares of BTG opened at $4.61 on Tuesday. B2Gold has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $5.37. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 37.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in B2Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $45,659,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 512.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,179,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007,635 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the third quarter valued at about $16,349,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,614,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 341.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,129,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,585 shares during the period. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

