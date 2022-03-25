Raymond James Trims Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Target Price to C$235.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from C$255.00 to C$235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.98 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BYD. BMO Capital Markets lowered Boyd Group Services to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. CIBC lowered Boyd Group Services from an outperform rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$272.00 to C$230.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$223.85.

Shares of TSE BYD opened at C$164.09 on Tuesday. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of C$145.70 and a 1 year high of C$267.00. The firm has a market cap of C$3.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$169.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$203.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

