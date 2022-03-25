Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Deliveroo (DROOF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Deliveroo (OTCMKTS: DROOF):

3/25/2022 – Deliveroo is now covered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – Deliveroo had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 170 ($2.24).

3/16/2022 – Deliveroo had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 201 ($2.65) to GBX 163 ($2.15).

3/14/2022 – Deliveroo had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 208 ($2.74).

3/11/2022 – Deliveroo is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/28/2022 – Deliveroo was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/25/2022 – Deliveroo is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

DROOF stock remained flat at $$1.56 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.04. Deliveroo plc has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $6.20.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

