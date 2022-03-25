Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in manufacturing and distributing household, toiletry, pharmaceutical and food products. The company offers antiseptic liquids, depilatory products, medicated sore throat products, condoms, cold/flu products, acne treatment products, analgesics and upper gastro-intestinal products, foot care and comfort footwear products, denture care and dry skin care products, fabric care products, surface care products and polishes/waxes. Reckitt Benckiser Group is based in Slough, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,600 ($100.05) to GBX 7,800 ($102.69) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5,580.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RBGLY opened at $15.03 on Thursday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $19.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

