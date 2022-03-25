Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 73.43% and a negative net margin of 1,425.23%.
Shares of RXRX opened at $6.94 on Friday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $42.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.33.
A number of research firms have recently commented on RXRX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Recursion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.14.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 282.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,762,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995,020 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 389,476.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 50,632 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 562.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 104,919 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 243.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 41,107 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 334.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 72,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 56,039 shares during the period. 37.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.
