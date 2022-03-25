Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 73.43% and a negative net margin of 1,425.23%.

Shares of RXRX opened at $6.94 on Friday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $42.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.33.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RXRX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Recursion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.14.

In related news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 9,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $173,538.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 87,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $1,246,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 846,483 shares of company stock worth $7,004,583 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 282.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,762,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995,020 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 389,476.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 50,632 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 562.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 104,919 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 243.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 41,107 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 334.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 72,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 56,039 shares during the period. 37.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

