Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. Sells 2,750 Shares

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $56,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $19.45 on Friday. Redfin Co. has a 52-week low of $16.23 and a 52-week high of $72.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.05.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $643.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.20 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RDFN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Redfin from $88.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush cut their target price on Redfin from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stephens downgraded Redfin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Redfin from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Redfin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Redfin by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Redfin by 566.7% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

