Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,989 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,534 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Regions Financial by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,684,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,982,000 after buying an additional 4,905,313 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,471,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,885,338,000 after buying an additional 2,765,670 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,301,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,045,000 after buying an additional 1,374,915 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Regions Financial by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,310,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,100,000 after buying an additional 1,120,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,871,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,611,000 after buying an additional 1,047,339 shares during the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RF opened at $22.90 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.44 and a 200-day moving average of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.42%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RF shares. UBS Group started coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

