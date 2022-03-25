ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Announces Earnings Results

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. ReneSola had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 2.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. ReneSola updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

SOL opened at $6.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.59. ReneSola has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $13.02. The company has a market capitalization of $436.62 million, a PE ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 2.32.

ReneSola announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 6th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in ReneSola by 178.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 11,519 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in ReneSola by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 13,061 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of ReneSola by 175.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 42,338 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 19,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.33% of the company’s stock.

SOL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital upgraded shares of ReneSola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.70 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised ReneSola from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on ReneSola from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.38.

ReneSola Ltd. is a pure solar project developer and operator. The firm is focused on the solar power project development, construction management, and project financing services. Its projects include U.S. RP-MN portfolio, Siedliska, Membury, Field House, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

