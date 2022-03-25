Rentokil Initial (OTC:RKLIF) Rating Increased to Buy at BNP Paribas

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2022

Rentokil Initial (OTC:RKLIFGet Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $595.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rentokil Initial to a “buy” rating and set a $6.40 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd.

Shares of RKLIF stock remained flat at $$6.60 during trading hours on Friday. Rentokil Initial has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.63.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm through its products and services protect people from the dangers of pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.