Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for NorthWestern Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NWE)

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for NorthWestern in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.65 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.91. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NorthWestern’s FY2025 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $347.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on NWE. Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Siebert Williams Shank cut their price target on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on NorthWestern in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.43.

NASDAQ NWE opened at $57.60 on Friday. NorthWestern has a fifty-two week low of $53.66 and a fifty-two week high of $70.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.70 and a 200-day moving average of $57.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.00%.

In other news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,430 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $142,106.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $161,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,130 shares of company stock worth $476,471. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in NorthWestern by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in NorthWestern by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in NorthWestern by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in NorthWestern by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in NorthWestern by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

