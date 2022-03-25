Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Senseonics Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating) – Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Senseonics in a report released on Tuesday, March 22nd. Colliers Securities analyst R. Department forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Senseonics’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th.

Shares of SENS opened at $1.96 on Thursday. Senseonics has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $4.58. The company has a market cap of $907.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.61.

In other Senseonics news, insider Francine Kaufman sold 163,870 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $403,120.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward Fiorentino sold 63,553 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $104,862.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,020,643 shares of company stock worth $2,459,304. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Senseonics by 869.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,009,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 905,194 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Senseonics by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Senseonics by 883.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 169,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 152,008 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Senseonics by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 102,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

