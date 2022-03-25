Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Bowman Consulting Group Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BWMN)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Bowman Consulting Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bowman Consulting Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bowman Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Bowman Consulting Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Bowman Consulting Group stock opened at $15.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.21 and a 200-day moving average of $17.05. Bowman Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at $468,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at $654,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 11,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Bowman Consulting Group news, COO Michael Bruen sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $30,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Bowman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

