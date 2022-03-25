Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Potbelly (PBPB)

Potbelly (NASDAQ: PBPB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/22/2022 – Potbelly was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept. The Company manages establishments for consuming food on premises to offers sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, chips, cookies, ice cream, and smoothies. It serves customers throughout the United States. Potbelly Corporation is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

3/18/2022 – Potbelly is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2022 – Potbelly was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept. The Company manages establishments for consuming food on premises to offers sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, chips, cookies, ice cream, and smoothies. It serves customers throughout the United States. Potbelly Corporation is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

3/10/2022 – Potbelly is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Potbelly had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

3/2/2022 – Potbelly is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Potbelly is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Potbelly is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Potbelly was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept. The Company manages establishments for consuming food on premises to offers sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, chips, cookies, ice cream, and smoothies. It serves customers throughout the United States. Potbelly Corporation is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

PBPB stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.39. 10 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,508. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.91. Potbelly Co. has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $9.07. The company has a market cap of $183.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 938.53% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Potbelly Co. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $71,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Potbelly by 316.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Potbelly by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Potbelly by 348.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 47,782 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Potbelly by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 55,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares during the period. 51.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

