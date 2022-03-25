Research Analysts Set Expectations for Enerplus Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enerplus in a research report issued on Monday, March 21st. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.58. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enerplus’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $258.83 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 53.28%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$14.94 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Enerplus from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.94.

NYSE:ERF opened at $13.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $14.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 2.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERF. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Enerplus by 75.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 359,923 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 154,879 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Enerplus by 2.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,205,807 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,646,000 after purchasing an additional 30,753 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enerplus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,341,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Enerplus by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,362,712 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,884,000 after buying an additional 412,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Enerplus in the third quarter worth $1,057,000. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 17.57%.

About Enerplus (Get Rating)

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

