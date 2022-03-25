Research Analysts Set Expectations for scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SCPH)

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.27) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.28). SVB Leerink currently has a “Hold” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for scPharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.45) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

scPharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.31. scPharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $7.66. The company has a quick ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $162.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.34.

scPharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SCPH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,373,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,893,000 after purchasing an additional 139,003 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 17,482 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in scPharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in scPharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 8,929 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in scPharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000. 59.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

scPharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include furosemide, used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and ceftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting. The company was founded by Pieter Muntendam and Bertram Pitt in February 2013 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

